Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie takes cute selfies of herself

Doting mother and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared some adorable pictures on Friday morning of her daughter Maltie Marie trying to take selfies.

Taking to Instagram stories, Priyanka treated fans with pictures of her daughter.

The pictures featured blurry and showed half-face of Maltie, who tried to take selfies.

“She took a few selfies,” Priyanka captioned one of the posts.Check out these cute selfies of Maltie.

Recently, Priyanka dropped a string of pictures from her family vacation to Mexico along with her husband Nick Jonas, kid Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra.Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared the pics which she captioned, “Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent.. maybe I still am. Here’s to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy new year.”

In the first two pics, the Jonas family is seen sitting on a beach side, as Nick is seen holding his daughter.In another picture, Maltie Marie is seen sleeping on her mother’s chest, as the actor takes a selfie.A snap featured PeeCee enjoying a sunbath at a poolside. She donned a black bikini.In one of the pictures, Priyanka is seen posing with her mother, Madhu Chopra.

Lastly, the ‘Don’ actor dropped a video in which she is seen along with her husband and daughter enjoying a boat ride.Meanwhile, on the work front, in the coming months, she will be seen in ‘Heads of State’, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.