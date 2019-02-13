The high on success actress, Priyanka Chopra who recently got her first wax statue at the Madame Tussauds had recently attended Isn’t It Romantic premiere with her husband Nick Jonas. The actress luckily got saved from a very embarrassing moment at the event by Jonas. It so happened that when she got down from the car, she tripped on her heels just before she walked on the red carpet. But just in the nick of time her hubby came to her rescue and swept her off her feet and landed her safely on the ground. It seemed like her exquisite gown could have cost her an oops moment but the former beauty pageant sailed through gracefully.

The former Miss World winner opened up about her family plans during the premiere and revealed that while they have not thought about it yet, it is something that needs to happen when the time is right.

Later, Priyanka was seen laughing her way to the red carpet with the American singer. The film is a romantic fantasy with Rebel Wilson as a protagonist. Priyanka plays Isabella, an Indian yoga ambassador. Adam DeVine and Liam Hemsworth also have important roles in the film. The actress will also be seen in the human drama, The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar later this year.

The successfully established actress knows no bounds when it comes to success, making her way into the hearts of the audience without any difficulty. PeeCee has given outstanding performances in several movies including many box office hits such as Andaaz, Aitraaz, Fashion, Bajirao Mastani and many more.

Happiness and love all around. So proud of you @rebelwilson it’s so amazing to see a woman in Hollywood literally make and star in a movie of her dreams. I wish you the best in your first production! You are such a delight and an inspiration to so many girls around the world! I wish #isntitromantic the best! @straussschulson you out did your self! @andybovine You made me laugh even on days nothing was funny…@liamhemsworth You are hysterical in the movie and were missed! But the beautiful @mileycyrus represented you really well…feel better! @brandontakespictures and @bettygilpin you made this so much fun!! The team at New Line and Warner brothers …Gina, Gia, and Grant, and the crew…thank you for a great time! This is the date night movie you want to see with your loved ones! Get ready for love and laughter! #13thfeb @nickjonas I love you

