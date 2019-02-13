Priyanka Chopra dazzled at the premiere of Isn't It Romantic in Vivienne Westwood gown with the hues of pink and mustard doing her justice. Although her beautiful gown could have embarrassed her if Nick Jonas hadn't grabbed her at that moment.

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses

The high on success actress, Priyanka Chopra who recently got her first wax statue at the Madame Tussauds had recently attended Isn’t It Romantic premiere with her husband Nick Jonas. The actress luckily got saved from a very embarrassing moment at the event by Jonas. It so happened that when she got down from the car, she tripped on her heels just before she walked on the red carpet. But just in the nick of time her hubby came to her rescue and swept her off her feet and landed her safely on the ground. It seemed like her exquisite gown could have cost her an oops moment but the former beauty pageant sailed through gracefully.

The former Miss World winner opened up about her family plans during the premiere and revealed that while they have not thought about it yet, it is something that needs to happen when the time is right.

Later, Priyanka was seen laughing her way to the red carpet with the American singer. The film is a romantic fantasy with Rebel Wilson as a protagonist. Priyanka plays Isabella, an Indian yoga ambassador. Adam DeVine and Liam Hemsworth also have important roles in the film. The actress will also be seen in the human drama, The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar later this year.

The successfully established actress knows no bounds when it comes to success, making her way into the hearts of the audience without any difficulty. PeeCee has given outstanding performances in several movies including many box office hits such as Andaaz, Aitraaz, Fashion, Bajirao Mastani and many more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rcu2AAjdTjE

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More