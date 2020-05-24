Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram post on Sunday has explained the "expectation" and the "reality" that goes behind that one glamorous sun-kissed picture.

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra’s latest Instagram post on Sunday has explained the “expectation” and the “reality” that goes behind that one glamorous sun-kissed picture.

Chopra shared a selfie of herself in a flawless rose-colored bodysuit. The ‘Don’ star completed the look with cat-eye sunglasses, as she posed for what it seemed like perfect basking in the sun sort pictures. While she dubbed this glamorous version of the picture as “expectation,” the 37-year-old actor shared yet another picture in another post that left the netizens laughing.

In the second picture, revealing the “real” version, the actor is seen lying on the floor with her face covered with a shrug. Captioning the post, Priyanka wrote, “Expectation vs. Reality.” “The Sky is Pink” actor is currently staying indoors with her singer husband Nick Jonas in the United States due to the coronavirus situation.

Chopra is quite active on the photo-sharing platform, updating her fans about her whereabouts. Lately, the actor was seen reminiscing about her debut at one of the most fashionable entertainment industry events – the Cannes Film Festival. (ANI)

Priyanka Chopra has last seen biopic of a cancer survivor titled The Sky Is Pink. Now the shooting has been paused for other projects amid lockdown. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are spending quality time together amid lockdown and sharing their quarantine time with their fans too.

