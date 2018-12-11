Nick Jonas who is active on social media has shared a video on Instagram of his wife Priyanka Chopra. The video is too cute to miss on the Internet for the adorable expressions of Piggy Chops. Nick made this video secretly and shared it on Instagram. The couple, recently got married on December 1 and December 2, as per Christain and Hindu rituals.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are officially married now and are making sure to spend quality time together post-wedding. Nick Jonas has shared a video on Instagram. In the caption, he mentioned that Priyanka Chopra’s expression is priceless while watching Elf for then first time. In the video, Priyanka Chopra can be seen singing along to ‘Santa Claus is coming to town’, and Priyanka’s expressions are noteworthy.

Nick made this video secretly without the acknowledgment of Priyanka Chopra. Soon after this post, the comments section was flooded with compliments. Till now, this video has received 2,741,674 views as fans just can’t get enough the cute expression of the actor.

Nick and Priyanka Chopra seems to be on a vacation. The couple is making sure to continuously share the photographs.

Priyanka and Nick exchanged their wedding vows at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Udaipur on December 1 and 2 as per Christian traditions and Hindu wedding rituals respectively. The couple also hosted two wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Every celebrity turned up for the two nights. Various photographs surfaced on the Internet from the grand evenings.

The couple opted for stunning Ralph Lauren’s outfits for the Christian wedding ceremony. However, for the Hindu traditions, Priyanka chose to dress in a red Sabyasachi lehenga. She paired up her outfit with diamond jewellery. While Nick looked every bit a ‘desi-dulha’ in a golden sherwani.

