Priyanka Chopra appeared in the EW segment of The Tonight Show featuring Jimmy Fallon. Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra has shared some of the photographs on the social media. In the photographs, she can be seen channelling her teenager avatar. She wore a floral denim skirt, white top, yellow and pink leggings. She matched her outfit with multicoloured hair and high pigtails.

Priyanka Chopra was featured in the EW segment of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Various photographs from the latest episodes are out on the social media. Priyanka Chopra has also shared the photographs on social media. In the photographs, she can be seen in an unseen avatar. Dressed up in 1970s chic T-shirt, floral denim overall skirt, yellow and pink leggings, multicoloured hair and high pigtails, she looks strikingly similar to any teenager.

In the caption, she writes the EW show timings which will be premiered at 11:45 pm on NBC. Jimmy Falcon also took to Instagram to share some photos. In the caption, Jimmy mentioned that he loved seeing a 15-year-old Priyanka Chopra.

Apart from these, there are several other videos which are surfacing on social media.

Check out the videos and photos.

Presently, Priyanka Chopra is on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Isn’t it That Romantic. Recently, she appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden with her co-actor Rebel Wilson.

The upcoming movie Isn’t It Romantic will release in the theatres on February 13 in US and Canada. The film will be out on Netflix India from February 28.Priyanka Chopra will return to Bollywood in Shonali Bose’s Sky is Pink. She will be featured along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

