Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced their engagement with a roka ceremony and after-party in India. Nick along with his parents arrived in India and took part in the roka ceremony. The photos of the couple started doing the rounds on social media and have set some major couple goals for all the lovebirds out there.

Priyanka Chopra’s fiance and American singer Nick Jonas is grabbing headlines lately. From making his relationship with global star Priyanka Chopra public with a roka ceremony in India last week to launching a fiery song ‘Right Now’ in collaboration with Robin Schulz, Nick is certainly having the best time of his life. Besides this, Jonas is soon to appear on a brand-new series presented by Billboard titled as Unboxing. Earlier on Tuesday, Nick shared a small teaser from the episode of Unboxing featuring him.

The plot of the show demands the stars to unbox a mystery box containing some important objects from their pasts. These objects have some stories bound to them that the stars need to reveal to the viewers. Here take a look at the small teaser shared by Nick Jonas on his Instagram handle.

Isn’t it cool? During the episode, Nick went through some of the past events of his life including those which changed his entire life. He talked about his first Broadway play and about the bros’ performance of “S.O.S.” at the 2007 American Music Awards, during which Joe Jonas slipped on the floor with the pile of broken glasses.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2018 Day 11 LIVE updates and results: Sprinter Dutee Chand, boxer Vikas Krishan in action

Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced their engagement with a roka ceremony and after-party in India. Nick along with his parents arrived in India and took part in the roka ceremony. The photos of the couple started doing the rounds on social media that set some major couple goals for all the lovebirds out there.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan transforms into Naga sadhu for Hunter, see viral photos

Meanwhile, the fans are still trying to find out that whether Nick revealed something about the love of his life Priyanka Chopra too. Both the stars have kept their relationship a big secret. At first, the rumours about them being in a relationship started mounting after both of them made an appearance together at the Met Gala.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More