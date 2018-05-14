Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is breaking the internet after the actress posted a hot picture wearing a sexy red monokini with a plunging neckline while she basks in the sunlight. She paired the red outfit with a floral jacket and black sunglasses and a hat. On the work front, the third season of Priyanka's American TV series 'Quantico' began airing from last month.

Global star Priyanka Chopra never fails to impress us with her stunning avatars on social media. The diva keeps posting some sexy and steamy pictures on her social media accounts which take the internet by storm and the stunning beauty is at it once again. The Quantico actor on Monday took to her Instagram account to share a sizzling photo of hers in which she is wearing a striking hot monokini and is relaxing at some place in Beverly Hills, California. The picture has gone viral on social media in no time and fans cannot stop admiring her breathtaking photo as she is in her chill mode. She paired the red outfit with a floral jacket and black sunglasses and a hat.

On the work front, the third season of Priyanka’s American TV series ‘Quantico’ began airing from last month. And the show will not be renewed for a fourth season. Priyanka will also be seen in a Bollywood film after four long years in filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which will feature Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The film will hit the screens in 2019, tentatively around Eid. Priyanka’s last big Hindi film was 2015’s Bajirao Mastani, which was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhanali in which she played Kashibai, Peshwa Bajirao’s first wife.

After Bajirao Mastani, Priyanka was seen in Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal, a film that she had shot for before Bajirao Mastani and was lying on the shelves for several months before finally making it to the screens in 2016.

Salman and Priyanka Chopra were cast opposite each other for the first time in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004). Since then, they have also worked in ‘Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love’, ‘God Tussi Great Ho’.

