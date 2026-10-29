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Home > Entertainment News > Priyanka Chopra’s Karwa Chauth Photos With Nick Jonas And Malti Are All About Family, Love And Tradition — See Her Festive Album

Priyanka Chopra’s Karwa Chauth Photos With Nick Jonas And Malti Are All About Family, Love And Tradition — See Her Festive Album

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas in the US, sharing photos of her traditional red outfit, DIY mehendi and sweet family moments with their daughter, Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Image: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 18:20 IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband Nick Jonas in the United States by posting pictures on Instagram on Thursday, October 29. From her classic attire in red to her own mehendi work to family moments with loved ones, the actress gave her fans an insight into her festivities.

As for the traditional outfits, Priyanka was spotted in a red suit with golden embellishments, and Nick was wearing a kurta-pyjama. Even their little daughter Malti Marie made an appearance in some of the pictures.

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Priyanka Chopra Shares Karwa Chauth Photos With Nick Jonas And Malti

Priyanka Chopra Karwa Chauth Gallery (Image: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Karwa Chauth Gallery (Image: Instagram)

Priyanka’s festive album featured several highlights, including her Karwa Chauth thali, mehendi and moments with Nick and Malti. Sharing a photo of her husband and daughter together, she wrote, “Daddy’s home! My whole world in one frame.. happy karwachauth.”

The actress also gave her followers a closer look at her DIY mehendi design. The pattern featured the initials ‘NJ’ for Nick Jonas and ‘MM’ for their daughter, Malti Marie, adding a personal touch to her celebration.

Priyanka’s Red Suit And Traditional Festive Look

For the occasion, Priyanka embraced a classic festive look in a red outfit featuring gold detailing. She accessorised with gold Kundan jewellery, including haath phool and rings, and completed her look with sindoor, a red bindi and red lipstick.

Adding a playful touch to the traditional outfit, the actress was also seen wearing a baseball cap in one of her photos. She shared a picture while waiting for the moon, captioning it, “When will the moon come out.” In another photograph, Priyanka posed outdoors with Nick while holding her Karwa Chauth thali. She captioned the picture, “Ok I’m filmy every year…@nickjonas.”

A Celebration Of Family And Tradition

Karwa Chauth is traditionally observed by married Hindu women, many of whom fast and offer prayers for their husbands’ well-being and longevity. The fast is generally broken after the moon is sighted in the evening. Priyanka’s photos offered a glimpse of the festival through her own family traditions, combining Indian festive attire and rituals with intimate moments at home in the US.

From her red suit and handmade mehendi to the photograph of Nick and Malti together, the actress’s festive album captured the personal details of her Karwa Chauth celebration.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Never Take Her To A Concert’ Remark Revives Tara Sutaria Controversy: What Happened At The AP Dhillon Show?

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Priyanka Chopra’s Karwa Chauth Photos With Nick Jonas And Malti Are All About Family, Love And Tradition — See Her Festive Album
Tags: Bollywood newsCelebrity PhotosKarwa Chauth 2026malti marienick jonaspriyanka chopra

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Priyanka Chopra’s Karwa Chauth Photos With Nick Jonas And Malti Are All About Family, Love And Tradition — See Her Festive Album

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Priyanka Chopra’s Karwa Chauth Photos With Nick Jonas And Malti Are All About Family, Love And Tradition — See Her Festive Album

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Priyanka Chopra’s Karwa Chauth Photos With Nick Jonas And Malti Are All About Family, Love And Tradition — See Her Festive Album
Priyanka Chopra’s Karwa Chauth Photos With Nick Jonas And Malti Are All About Family, Love And Tradition — See Her Festive Album
Priyanka Chopra’s Karwa Chauth Photos With Nick Jonas And Malti Are All About Family, Love And Tradition — See Her Festive Album
Priyanka Chopra’s Karwa Chauth Photos With Nick Jonas And Malti Are All About Family, Love And Tradition — See Her Festive Album
Priyanka Chopra’s Karwa Chauth Photos With Nick Jonas And Malti Are All About Family, Love And Tradition — See Her Festive Album

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