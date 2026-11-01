Priyanka Chopra’s King Kylie Halloween Look Breakdown: Pink Wig, Black Crop Top, Oversized Shades And More

This year, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took Halloween to a whole new level by donning the fashion style of Kylie Jenner, also known as “King Kylie.” Priyanka dressed in the iconic ‘mid-2010s’ style of Kylie Jenner by donning a pink wig, an all-black outfit, and big sunglasses. With her costume, she made sure that she was among the best dressed at the family’s Halloween party. Priyanka took photos with her husband Nick Jonas and her daughter Malti Marie, where Nick had dressed up as a cowboy, while Malti was a ghost princess.







Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Quite an unlikely alliance.. A Cowboy, a Ghost princess and King Kylie went trick or treating.. Happy Halloween to everyone celebrating #diwaloween season is here.”

Here’s a closer look at Priyanka’s Halloween transformation.

Priyanka Chopra’s King Kylie Halloween Look: Breaking Down The Outfit

The signature pink wig

The first detail that catches the eye is Priyanka’s long pink wig. Coloured hair became one of the most recognisable elements of Kylie Jenner’s style during her King Kylie phase. Priyanka’s choice of a vivid pink shade immediately established the reference and gave the costume its defining feature.

Black crop top

Priyanka paired the pink hair with a black crop top, keeping the outfit close to the edgy street-style aesthetic associated with that era. The dark colour also created a sharp contrast with the bright wig.

Matching black trousers

The actor completed the base of her outfit with black trousers. Rather than opting for a colourful Halloween costume, she kept the clothing coordinated and allowed the hair and accessories to stand out.

Long black jacket

A long black jacket added another layer to the look. It gave the outfit a more dramatic silhouette while maintaining the monochrome styling.

Oversized sunglasses

No King Kylie-inspired transformation would feel complete without statement sunglasses. Priyanka wore oversized dark shades, adding to the throwback celebrity aesthetic and reinforcing the Kylie Jenner reference.

Black boots

She finished the look with black boots, keeping the footwear in line with the rest of the outfit. Together, the jacket, trousers and boots gave the costume a cohesive all-black finish.

What Is Kylie Jenner’s King Kylie Era?

King Kylie is used to denote an easily identifiable phase in the evolution of Kylie Jenner’s public persona from the mid-2010s onwards. The phase was known for its daring hair colours, eye-catching makeup, large-sized sunglasses, edgy wardrobe choices, and an active social media presence.

The term was used in connection with Kylie Jenner’s experimentation with her beauty and fashion trends, including her colourful wigs and hairstyle changes. This era was also marked by the popularity of her makeup line and her signature lip look. Priyanka’s outfit reflects some of these recognizable visual markers but does not replicate one particular outfit of Kylie Jenner’s.

Nick Jonas And Malti Marie Complete The Family’s Halloween Theme

As Priyanka donned a celebrity look, Nick Jonas picked up a cowboy costume while Malti Marie opted for a ghost princess look. All the three of them went for trick or treating together, while Priyanka referred to their ensemble as an “unlikely alliance.” It was also noted that the family celebrated both festivals together as “Diwaloween.” Even before posting pictures of their costumes, Priyanka had posted a sneak peek of their decoration from their Los Angeles home, where fairy lights and other decorations were complimented by Halloween themed decorations including a huge black spider.

The celebrations reflected the family’s mix of traditions, with Halloween costumes and trick-or-treating sharing space with the Diwali festivities.



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