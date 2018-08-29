Priyanka Chopra 's mother Madhu Chopra is seen dancing on the popular songtrack of Sharry Maan's '3 Peg' in the latest surfacing video on the internet. The video has been shared by Nick Jonas' mother Denise Miller Jonas. The video is presently breaking the internet.

Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have announced their relationship officially, social media is flooded with their photographs and videos. Now, a video from their roka ceremony is doing rounds on the internet, where the mothers of the couple are seen dancing on a super hit Punjabi song.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Nick’s mother Denise Miller-Jonas thanked Priyanka’s mother for being patient with her lack of dancing skills. Also, she missed her (Madhu Chopra).

In the video, while Denise is trying to match her dance steps, Madhu Chopra is seen enjoying on Sherry Mann’s hit Punjabi number 3 Peg on the dance floor.

Denise wore a Chickenkari embroidered sea-green suit while Madhu Chopra looked beautiful in red saree.

If we go by the video, we must say the video has left all of us mesmerized by their bond of love.

There are various other photographs which are surfacing on the internet. Take a look.

The engagement was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and closed ones.

Recently, Madhu Chopra praised Nick Jonas, while speaking to a leading daily. Madhu Chopra said that Nick enjoyed the prayers during the puja. It was a new thing for him and he took everything seriously. He chanted each and every mantra accurately.

Nick and Priyanka’s appearance at 2017 Met Gala created a lot of buzz in the Bollywood. The duo represented Ralph Lauren. The two were spotted together on dinners and dates and less than three months later, they announced their engagement.

Priyanka and Nick came to India to visit St. Catherine orphanage. There are rumours in the air that the couple might get married in Italy recently. However, Priyanka’s mother has rubbished all the rumours stating that the couple are busy in their work commitments and they haven’t zeroed on their wedding venues and date.

On the work front, the ‘Quantico’ star Priyanka Chopra is busy in ‘The Sky is Pink’.

