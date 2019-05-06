Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra recently revealed the reason behind calling off her son Siddharth's wedding. She revealed that currently, her son is not ready for the wedding and needs some time to enter this phase.

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra’s Roka ceremony with Ishita Kumar took place in February and post to which the duo was supposed to tie knots with each other in the month of April. Everything between both the families seems to be perfect until the Roka Ceremony as all were busy planning for the wedding. The wedding was to take place at the end of April but nothing happened. Some days back reports suggested that the wedding was mutually called off. Recently, in an interview with a media portal, Madhu Chopra, mother of Priyanka revealed the reason for the wedding being called off.

She revealed that her son Siddharth is not ready for the wedding yet and needs some more time to enter in this phase of life. This has not happened for the first time, Siddharth also got engaged to his girlfriend Kanika Mathur in the year 2014. Not only this, but both of them also planned for a destination wedding in Goa in 2015 but unfortunately due to some reasons, the wedding got called off.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra, the actor got married to Nick Jonas in December in 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Together Priyanka Chopra and Nich Jonas together leave no chance of giving major couple goals to their fans.

Recently, the actor shared throwback pictures from the Met Gala event 2017, where Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet with Nick Jonas for the first time. She also declared with the pictures that she will be narrating all the stories of meeting with Nick to their future kids.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink with Faran Akhtar. The film is a biographical film based on a motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who is suffering from pulmonary fibrosis. The film is directed by Shonali Bose and will hit the silver screens on October 11, 2019.

