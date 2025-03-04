During the gathering, Madhu noticed how some family members appeared somber and questioned her for not mourning her late husband. However, she chose to focus on her daughter’s efforts. "My kids put in so much effort despite their grief."

Priyanka Chopra with her mother Madhu Chopra and John Abraham on the right

Madhu Chopra, mother of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, recently shared how she faced judgment after her daughter organized a grand 60th birthday celebration just six days after the passing of her husband, Ashok Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra’s Special Surprise for Her Mother

Ashok Chopra lost his battle with cancer on June 10, 2013. Despite the grief, Priyanka ensured her mother’s milestone birthday on June 16 was a memorable occasion. In an interview with Lehreh Retro, Madhu recalled how her daughter insisted on celebrating. “She said, ‘That’s what dad would have wanted.’ Priyanka made sure everyone stayed for the party,” she shared.

John Abraham’s Unexpected Appearance as a Birthday Gift

Since Madhu is a huge fan of John Abraham, Priyanka went the extra mile to surprise her mother. “They arranged for John to arrive at midnight, wrapped like a birthday present. Imagine that!” Madhu revealed. The celebration also featured a DJ and music to uplift the mood.

Facing Criticism While Appreciating Priyanka’s Effort

During the gathering, Madhu noticed how some family members appeared somber and questioned her for not mourning her late husband. However, she chose to focus on her daughter’s efforts. “My kids put in so much effort despite their grief. This was Priyanka’s way of honoring her father,” she said.

Although deeply affected by her father’s death, Priyanka learned to embrace reality and move forward while keeping his memory alive. As a tribute, she got a tattoo on her wrist that reads Daddy’s little girl.