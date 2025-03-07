Priyanka Chopra’s Mumbai Property Sale: 4 Luxe Apartments Fetch Over Rs 16 Crore

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has reportedly sold several high-end properties in the Andheri West-Lokhandwala Complex for a staggering total of more than Rs 16 crore, according to IndexTap.

The flats have been acquired by the Sachdeva family, marking another significant real estate move for the global icon.

Details Of Priyanka’s Property Sale

Among the properties sold, one apartment spanning 1,075 sq. ft. fetched Rs 3.5 crore, while a second, similar-sized flat was sold for a comparable amount. Another property, a plush residence with a 900 sq. ft. attached space, was sold for Rs 2.45 crore.

The most notable sale was a lavish duplex, which commanded an impressive Rs 6.35 crore, making it the highlight of her luxury portfolio. The total stamp duty paid for the entire transaction was estimated at Rs 83 lakh.

Priyanka Chopra’s Evolving Real Estate Portfolio

Chopra, who has been largely based in Los Angeles with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie, has gradually scaled down her real estate holdings in India. Despite this, she has maintained a strong connection with Mumbai.

The actress, who continues to expand her career in Hollywood, has been reducing her property footprint in India, with previous sales in Andheri to screenwriter and producer Abhishek Chaubey in 2023 for a combined worth of Rs 6 crore. Additionally, in April 2023, her Lokhandwala property was bought by its long-term occupants for nearly Rs 7 crore.

Priyanka Chopra’s Global Real Estate Investments

The former Miss World has a diverse portfolio of real estate investments across the globe, including properties in Los Angeles and New York. As her international career continues to soar, Chopra is focusing on her Hollywood ventures, including upcoming projects like ‘Citadel Season 2’, The Bluff, and Head of State.

While her Indian real estate interests seem to be consolidating, fans are left wondering if the actress will invest in more properties in India or continue focusing on her global ventures.

