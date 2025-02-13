Home
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Priyanka Chopra’s Old Interview Clip Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

The resurfaced video, which is gaining traction on social media, features Priyanka Chopra firmly schooling Ranveer on the importance of family despite her global fame.

Priyanka Chopra’s Old Interview Clip Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy


An old clip from Priyanka Chopra’s interview with podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has resurfaced online amid the growing controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent, a talent show that has recently sparked widespread outrage. The resurfaced video, which is gaining traction on social media, features Priyanka Chopra schooling Ranveer on the importance of family despite her global fame.

During the podcast, Ranveer asked Priyanka if she still attended family functions despite her level of fame, to which Priyanka responded with visible surprise. Seeking clarification, she questioned his premise, prompting Ranveer to elaborate on how her status might prevent her from participating in regular family gatherings. Priyanka, however, dismissed the notion, stating, “Are you saying I’m not going to dance at the baraat of my brother’s wedding?” When Ranveer casually replied “maybe,” Priyanka firmly retorted, “Maybe nahi bhai. Of course. My cousins, my brothers… Family is most important to me. My fame is a by-product of my job; it doesn’t define me. My fame is not my job. It’s very clear to me. I’m not famous for a living, I work for a living, and fame comes with it. That’s something I can’t control. It’s thrust upon me.”

Here is the viral video:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Take Up 1 Idea (@take_up_1_idea)

The resurfacing of this clip comes at a time when Ranveer Allahbadia is under fire for his involvement in India’s Got Latent. The show has been mired in controversy due to inappropriate comments made by its judges, including Ranveer and comedian Samay Raina. Social media users have condemned the remarks made on the show, leading to significant backlash and even legal action against the judges.

On February 12, Samay Raina publicly addressed the controversy, announcing that he had deleted all videos related to the show. He acknowledged the overwhelming backlash and expressed his struggle in dealing with the situation. While Ranveer Allahbadia has not yet made a direct statement about the resurfaced interview with Priyanka Chopra, social media discussions have reignited debates about celebrity culture and the responsibilities that come with fame.

As the controversy unfolds, the resurfaced clip has led many to applaud Priyanka Chopra for her grounded perspective on fame and personal values. Meanwhile, the backlash against India’s Got Latent continues to intensify, with audiences demanding accountability from the show’s creators and judges.

