Priyanka Chopra Instagram photos: Bollywood queen and Hollywood hottie, Priyanka Chopra is one of the most stunning divas in the industry. With her charming smile and attractive body, the actor defines perfection. Continuing to sway fans, Priyanka Chopra posted a morning selfie of her, looking gorgeous as ever. This photo is sure to leave a smile on your face!

Bollywood and Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular celebrities who has international recognition

and enjoys a massive fan following. Recently in the buff for her dream wedding with Nick Jonas, the actor has been hogging headlines. Media has even started talking about her rumored pregnancy but the news was bashed by Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra. Well, the diva has yet again stolen the limelight with her beautiful Instagram updates.

For those who have been drooling over Priyanka Chopra’s marriage glow, this is an eye treat for you! The astonishing beauty took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking absolutely adorable. Piggy Chops can be seen taking a refreshing morning selfie in the photo where the sun is kissing her face gently. The photo is sure to blow your mid-week blues and leave you with a smile. Have a look!

Posing for the selfie with a pair of glasses, Priyanka Chopra knows how to make a style statement with every photo of her. The actor will soon be seen in Shonali Bose’s biographical drama The Sky Is Pink where she will reunite with Farhan Akhtar. Reportedly, the on-screen duo will play the parents of a teenage motivational speaker who dies of pulmonary fibrosis. Well, here are some of the super-hot photos of the diva which is surfacing on the internet!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More