New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a snap on social media where she can be seen basking in the sun and explained that ‘it’s a good day’.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the 37-year-old actor wrote: “Feeling blessed. The sun, a hat, and a cherry lip… it’s a good day,” followed by a sun emoticon. In the picture, ‘The Sky is Pink’ actor is clad in a white crochet co-ords, teamed with a cute hat and sunglasses. The ‘Don’ actor is currently staying indoors with her singer husband Nick Jonas in the United States due to the coronavius situation.

Chopra who is quite active on the photo-sharing platform, updating her fans about her whereabouts, on Sunday, reminisced about her debut at one of the most fashionable entertainment industry events – the Cannes Film Festival. (ANI)

Krrish actor has a significant charm on her face that brings everyone to her, no one can’t resist himself from her charming and magnetic attraction. Priyanka Chopra has last seen in the biopic The Sky Is Pink where she made her come back in Bollywood after 3 years. By the time she was busy doing some Hollywood projects and enjoying marriage life with husband Nick Jonas. Nick and Priyanka have made a fabulous couple that made them one of the most favourite couples in Bollywood as well as in Hollywood.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iH3Xu9zVc40

