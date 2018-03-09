One of the cutest things you can witness in the Bollywood industry apart from the cute couple is the bond Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra share. And the proof was PC's mid-night call to Ranno! she not only called him up but also made sure he gave a beautiful Happy International Women's day message. The cute duo was last seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani.

We sure you know how happening it is to have that 3 am a buddy you love the most and can simply rely on. Well, that exactly the same with Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra! The Desi girl who is these days rocking in the Hollywood theatres called her ‘Ranno’ (that’s what she calls Ranveer Singh) up. Isn’t that cute? Like Ranveer was seen in the car preparing for his next scene to start and then that smile on his face when he noticed PC has requested him to join her on Instagram live is simply the cutest! Priyanka just couldn’t stop herself from glaring at him and smiling continuously.

From convincing him to give a beautiful message on Women’s Day to discussing about his love for skirts, their conversation was one of the sweetest videos! The actor was surely not expecting the call but the highlight was when Ranveer said, “Jesus Christ PC, I am on a shoot right now. I have to act and all yaar. But we really miss you a lot yaa. Come back to India and do some more Hindi movies. For god sake PC.” Priyanka replied saying, “It’s almost happening Ranno, it’s almost happening.”

This is not for the first time that they have given us friendship goals, earlier they were often seen having conversations on Twitter and hanging out together! We hope PC comes back soon to add more memories to the lane. They have together worked in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Gunday (2014), Bajirao Mastani (2015), and Dil Dhadakne Do (2015).

Take a look at the post Priyanka shared on her official Instagram account soon after having a live conversation with Ranveer Singh.

Thank you @RanveerOfficial for being such a rock star and your message on #InternationalWomensDay is so important and “Intelligent” lol❤ Full discussion on my Instagram story! pic.twitter.com/pJ6Yddiorh — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 9, 2018

