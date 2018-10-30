Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra's bridal shower at Tiffany Company in New York was a glitzy affair. An unexpected visit of Black Panther actor Lupita Nyong'o surprised everyone at the big fat bash. Priyanka Chopra has shared a photograph on Instagram where she can be seen happily posing with the actor. The duo met at some event. since then the duo have been sharing a loving bond with each other.

Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower was a grand affair. The big fat bash was attended by her close friends and family members. As the social media is already flooded with several photographs and videos from the happening big fat bash.There is one photograph of Priyanka Chopra with Black Panther actor Lupita Nyong’o which is is grabbing the attention on the social media. She was the surprise guest in the party as she was not expected. In thee photograph, the duo looks extremely happy as they posed for the cameras. The actor is best known for her role in Black Panther and is a favourite Hollywood celebrity among the Indians.

She has also won the Oscar for her beautiful performance in 12 Years:A Slave. For the bash, she chose to wear a gorgeous black ad gold outfit. then shimmering coral lips with dewy make up made her look gorgeous as ever. Priyanka Chopra had known Lupita since a long time. The duo met when Priyanka Chopra hosted an event along with Deborra lee Furness and her in New York.

Meanwhile, check out her dancing video and several other photographs with her mother Madhu Chopra and close friends at the bash. She can be seen dancing her heart out on the Hollywood tunes.

We just can’t get enough of these lovely photographs. The party was organised by her managers Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia at Tiffany’s decorated room.

Priyanka Chopra looks beautiful in her choice of outfit. She donned a white flared off shoulder outfit. With minimal accessories and dewy makeup she pulled off her outfit fabulously.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are set to tie the knot on December 2-3 at Jodhpur’s Mehrangarh Fort.

