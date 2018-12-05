Priyanka Chopra's wedding dress: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her wedding pictures. In the photos, the couple is looking fabulous, wearing their wedding outfits. Priyanka's wedding dress is designed by the industry idol Ralph Lauren. He took approximately 1,826 hours to complete just the embroidery part of the dress.

Finally, the much-awaited couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married to each other on December 1 and December 2 following both Christian and Hindu traditions. The long wait of the fans turned fruitful, when the couple together uploaded their wedding photos on their official Instagram handles, a few hours back. The pictures created a buzz on Instagram and in just a few hours of the upload, it garnered over 4 million likes on social media which proved that the couple rules over their fans heart. The couple simply astonished their fans with their glamorous looks.

Both of them were married wearing custom Ralph Lauren designer outfits. Talking about the bride’s dress, she is wearing a strapless column dress which is decorated with pearlescent sequins. She complimented her dress with a high-embroidered, high-neck coat with stylish sleeves and satin-covered buttons. The lavish dress included eight magnificent words, selected by the bride include –family, hope, 1st December 2018, compassion, Nicholas Jerry Jonas, Madhu & Ashok, and Om Namah Shivay.

As per reports, industry icon Ralph Lauren worked closely with the diva to design her wedding gown. Lauren first made a sketch for the dress and then hand-delivered it for the approval. It is said that it took over all 1,826 hours to complete the embroidery part of the dress. The dress is made up of 2,380,000 pearl sequins. She further completed her wedding look with a 75-foot long veil. Meanwhile, Nick is dressed in a Purple Label double-breasted tuxedo which gives him a smart look.

Priyanka Chopra is counted among the most hardworking actors of the industry who has not only spread her magic in Bollywood but has also flourished abroad. She of her hit projects are – The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Andaaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Fashion, Barfi!, Mary Kom and Bajirao Mastani.

