Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' engagement is the hot topic of the tinsel town. Various photographs and videos are surfacing on the internet from the same, But what is grabbing our more attention is the cake from the engagement which has gone viral on the internet.

Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have exchanged their rings on Saturday, the social media is flooded with the various photographs and videos from the same. From their intimate ‘roka’ ceremony to the dance videos, several photographs and videos are surfacing on the internet. But what is grabbing our more attention is the engagement cake from the party. A photograph is doing the rounds on the internet which is making every netizen go gaga over it.

Although there is not any confirmation that the cake belongs to the couple but it is believed to be from the couple’s party only.

Not just it, if rumours are to be believed then the pastry chef Vahishta Zandbaf of Tier Nom Patisserie has made the three-tier cake for the occasion. The decoration of pink and white flower petals around the cake with buttercream icing has made it look even more beautiful. On the cake, it’s written, ‘Adorned in buttercream, 24k gold leaf, gorgeous pink cymbidium orchids, hydrangeas and berries’.

Take a look at the huge cake.

If we go by this pic and video, it appears to be mouth-watering. On the occasion, Priyanka wore a blush pink dress and Nick opted for a sweater and dark pants. The couple looked beautiful together as ever.

On the professional front, PeeCee has recently opted to back out from Salman Khan’s movie due to her engagement. Priyanka has started shooting for ‘The Sky is Pink’ alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Talking about the guest list Alia Bhatt, screenwriter Mushtaq Shiekh, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma and many other celebs attended the big fat ceremony.

Recently, a video was doing the rounds in which PeeCee was seen dancing her heart out.

Well, after the engagement we just can’t wait to hear the wedding date of the couple.

