Bhojpuri sensation Priyanka Pandit, who also known as Gargi Pandit set is set the Internet on fire with her latest Instagram post which is too hot to handle! In the photo, Priyanka aka Gargi Pandit looks like a sexy bombshell as she poses for the camera in a sexy yellow crop top and white shorts. In the photo, which was shared by the Bhojpuri queen on the photo-sharing app on Monday, we can see Priyanka aka Gargi Pandit showing off her abs and her perfectly toned body which is raising the temperature.

Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit is one of the sexiest actresses who is prominently known for her work in Bhojpuri cinema. She is also a phenomenal dancer and keeps sharing some sexy and hot dance videos on her Instagram account which garner millions of likes.

She has worked in many Bhojpuri blockbusters such as od De Dushman Ki Nali Ram Aur Ali, Badrinath, Karm Yug, among others. She will also be seen playing a key role in Pradeep Pandey aka Chintu’s upcoming film Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2.

