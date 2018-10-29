Bhojpuri actress Gargi Pandit, who is most commonly known as Priyanka Pandit, is one of the most popular and the sexiest actress of Bhojpuri cinema who keeps treating her fans with adorable photos and videos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account.

Bhojpuri actress Gargi Pandit, who is most commonly known as Priyanka Pandit, is one of the most popular and the sexiest actress of Bhojpuri cinema who keeps treating her fans with adorable photos and videos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account. The Bhojpuri diva on Monday took to her official Instagram account to share another sexy photo which has been breaking the Internet. In the photo, we see Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit dressed in a beautiful green suit.

Her makeup is on point and her big brown eyes add drama to her stunning face. She is one of the most bankable actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry who has not only worked with all the big stars of Bhojpuri cinema but has also featured in item songs and videos which garner millions of views on video-sharing platform YouTube in no time. Priyanka aka Gargi Pandit has featured in a number of Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Karm Yug, Tod De Dushman Ki Nali Ram Aur Ali, among many others.

She is also known for her sexy dance moves and hot and sultry photos which make her millions of fans go crazy in no time. Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit has thousands of followers on her Instagram account.

