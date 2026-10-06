From MMS Controversy To Premanand Maharaj’s Disciple: Priyanka Pandit’s Cryptic Post Amid Rasik Dulari Sharan Row Sparks Buzz

Priyanka Pandit is back in the spotlight, but this time for a reason far removed from the Bhojpuri film industry that once made her a familiar face. Priyanka Pandit, who quit the entertainment industry and adopted a spiritual way of living in Vrindavan, has posted an enigmatic story against the backdrop of the ongoing controversy related to the death of a follower of Premanand Maharaj, Rasik Dulari Sharan. This post has made it clear to many social media followers that Priyanka is sticking with the spiritual guru despite all the ongoing doubts around him.







Priyanka Pandit has uploaded a video of kathavachak speaking about challenging times and in defense of Premanand Maharaj. Her message suggested that the spiritual guru was similar to the sun, as the clouds would cover him for some time, but his light would remain. In another post, she mentioned an enigmatic statement that even those people who did not mean any harm to others experienced evil times in their life. It should be noted that Priyanka did not openly clarify that the post was dedicated to the death of Rasik Dulari Sharan.

Who is Priyanka Pandit?

Priyanka was a known personality in Bhojpuri movies and has worked with some famous actors like Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav. She acted in movies like Pawan Putra, Ichhadhari, Aawara Baalam, and Karam Yug. Priyanka’s life took a big shift when a video clip involving her surfaced on the internet.

It made headlines, but Priyanka stated that the video is fake and that she is not the person shown in the video. Moreover, she claims that the controversy has had negative effects on her career as she lost the opportunity to work. Priyanka in an interview talked about the impact of the event on her career.

What happened to Priyanka Pandit after the MMS controversy?

Over time, Priyanka moved away from the film industry and became increasingly devoted to Krishna bhakti. She eventually settled in Vrindavan and became associated with Premanand Maharaj and his spiritual circle. Reports have also linked her marriage to a sevak associated with the spiritual leader.

Her transformation has been striking because it took her from the glamour of Bhojpuri cinema to a far more private spiritual life. Earlier this month, Priyanka also announced that she is expecting her first child. She shared a photograph with her husband featuring baby socks and a positive pregnancy test, describing it as a new blessing in her life.

Why is Priyanka Pandit supporting Premanand Maharaj now?

Her latest post comes at a particularly sensitive time for Premanand Maharaj’s ashram. His disciple Rasik Dulari Sharan, also identified as Deepak Lodhi, died on September 25 after falling from the fourth floor of a building in Vrindavan. A CCTV recording showing the moments before his fatal fall has since surfaced, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

The incident has triggered wider scrutiny around the ashram. The administration has also tightened some arrangements, including suspending new initiation ceremonies and changing the dress rules for disciples staying in Vrindavan.

Against that backdrop, Priyanka’s decision to share a message defending Premanand Maharaj has attracted attention. For someone who has largely stepped away from the entertainment spotlight, her latest post has unexpectedly brought her back into the news — not because of a film, but because of the spiritual path she chose after leaving Bollywood’s neighbouring Bhojpuri film world behind.

Her journey, from a controversial chapter in showbiz to a life centred around Krishna devotion, has now become part of a much bigger conversation surrounding Premanand Maharaj and his ashram.

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