Priyanka Chopra's impeccable fashion sense has always been applauding. Time and again, she has left everyone impressed with her choice of stylish outfits. This time too, when she stepped out in New York streets in a turtleneck pullover and faux leather skirt, she has proved to be a fashionista. The whole ensemble is a sight to behold.

Priyanka Chopra Instagram photo: Quantico actor knows exactly how to pull off a faux leather skirt in style

Priyanka Chopra’s sartorial outfits have hardly failed to impress the fashion gurus. Every now and then, she ups her style statement by experimenting with her attires. Whenever she steps out in New York Streets, she has always made heads turn with her innovative style sense. This time too, she can be seen giving fashion goals in various surfacing photographs on social media. The Quantico actor wore a Nili Lotan’s turtleneck layered sweater. She matched her sweater with a Lorod’s faux leather skirt.

Styled by celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell, the ensemble made her look gorgeous as ever. She matched her outfit with red boots which perfectly complemented her whole ensemble. Her hair tied in a bun with a dewy makeup rounded her look out.

The paparazzi clicked her endlessly as she walked in style and attitude. Recently, the 36-year-old actor stunned all her fans in her Marchesa’s white off-shoulder flared dress.

There are several other photographs of Priyanka Chopra in which she looks fabulous with her impeccable fashion choice.

The actor is all set to tie the knot with American pop singer Nick Jonas in December in Jodhpur. The couple personally chose Jodhpur as their destination wedding. The duo officially engaged in August in the presence of close friends and family members.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is busy n shooting in Sky is Pink. Besides this, several Hollywood projects are in the pipeline. Not just that, the Nick Jonas is busy in promoting his video album Right Now with Ralph Schulz.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More