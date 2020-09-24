There’s no respite in the entertainment industry ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country. Not only the shooting of the films came to standstill but many films are directly releasing on the OTT platforms. However, many music videos are being shot as the restrictions started getting relaxed. Producer and businessman Abhishek Archana Srivastava to have not one or two but four consecutive music videos which will release from the end of September. “The entire cast and crew were called in Uttar Pradesh when the lockdown restrictions were eased out and we shot four back to back music videos then”, stated the producer.

The four music videos are ‘Sorry’, ‘Lalla Lalla Lori’, ‘Hifazat’ and Uthya Si’ which will be released by Zee Music Company. While all the four songs are very distinct from one another, it features artists including Khan Anwar, Amir Siddiqui, Shrutika Gaokkar, Ankita Khare and Aamir Arab. Dinesh Sudarshan Soi has donned the director’s hat and Harshit Sharma has lent his voice for all the songs. Producer Abhishek is very excited for the release of these songs and he is very impressed with the output. “Afreen Anwar has done a fantastic job by penning down the lyrics of these songs”, he added.

Along with Abhishek, the songs are co-produced by Sarkar Ali with whom he has worked on several projects in the past. Hailing from Prayagraj, Mr Srivasatava is a hardcore businessman who has got multiple businesses including a guest house, a film institute, an event management company, a finance company and a venture in constructions. His successful business ventures in UP are 4 Aces Film Institute, AS Events, DPM Micro Finance and Sarkar Traders. Majority of his earnings from the businesses are distributed to the charitable trusts and NGOs which Abhishek is very closed to.

Speaking about the new normal while shooting for the songs, Srivastava said, “It was a bit strange as we had several restrictions on set. Social distancing, sanitization of hands and wearing masks were mandatory while we were shooting. Sitting at home for this long won’t help the economy to prosper. All we must do is take proper and safety measures while working and stay away from crowded places.” The producer lastly said that he is very excited for the release of his songs and he is sure that the audience will give a thumbs up to all the four music videos.