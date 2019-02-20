TV comedian Kapil Sharma, recently came to the rescue for the political leader and judge, Navjot Singh Sidhu against Pulwama attack. He said that banning someone from the show is not a solution. It didn’t go well with certain section of the netizens and drew a lot of flak across the social media regarding the same. Now, one of the producers of Anupam Kher’s Accidental Prime Minister, Ashoke Pandit, took to his Twitter to request Salman Khan to act against the comedian and actor Kapil Sharma for his comments.
Salman Khan is the co-producer of Kapil Sharma’s new show. Besides him, the fans are continuously flooding social media with their remarks. Navjyot Singh Sidhu has been replaced by Archana Puran Singh. However, till now, it has not been confirmed that she would permanently judge the show or not.
In fact, the comedian Kapil Sharma has returned to the show after a long time. From entertaining verbal spat to cancelling the shoots, Kapil Sharma last year courted a lot of controversies. He even left some section for his fans and celebrities disappointed for his indecent behaviour.
While interacting with the media persons regarding the same comment, Kapil Sharma said there should be a permanent solution to this problem. Sacking someone will not give a solution. People are being misled with hashtags like ‘#BoycottSidhu’ and ‘#BoycottKapilSharmaShow’. Presently, one should focus on a genuine problem. Also, the attention of the youth should not be taken away from the real issue.
