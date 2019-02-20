Accidental Prime Minister producer Ashoke Pandit has requested Salman Khan to act against TV comedian/actor Kapil Sharma for supporting Navjyot Singh Sindhu's comment on Pulwama attack. It didn't go well with some section of the netizens.

TV comedian Kapil Sharma, recently came to the rescue for the political leader and judge, Navjot Singh Sidhu against Pulwama attack. He said that banning someone from the show is not a solution. It didn’t go well with certain section of the netizens and drew a lot of flak across the social media regarding the same. Now, one of the producers of Anupam Kher’s Accidental Prime Minister, Ashoke Pandit, took to his Twitter to request Salman Khan to act against the comedian and actor Kapil Sharma for his comments.

Salman Khan is the co-producer of Kapil Sharma’s new show. Besides him, the fans are continuously flooding social media with their remarks. Navjyot Singh Sidhu has been replaced by Archana Puran Singh. However, till now, it has not been confirmed that she would permanently judge the show or not.

Dear @BeingSalmanKhan . Would like U to act against @KapilSharmaK9 for supporting @sherryontopp ‘ s antinational activities. This request is being made to U as you are the producer of the show. 🙏 #BoycottKapilSharma @SonyTV — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 19, 2019

Pak media clearly praises @sherryontopp for the help he provides, he is an anti national subject and kapil is defending him,we must boycott kapil sharma show #BoycottKapilSharma — Abhinav (@Abhinav37843985) February 19, 2019

Salman must take action against these 2 anti nationals gadha maskhara. — Svarma (@Svarma50043152) February 20, 2019

No i never watched his and few other khans movies .. for me they are 10th failed actor …. jo muh kholte hi gndgi uglte hai — Vinod (@VinodSh08) February 19, 2019

Plls sir ths is Hightime.scrap him from show.#BoycottKapilSharma — Ahana Garewal (@AhanaGarewal) February 19, 2019

correct !! This is the time we all need to unite and show them this is new India … Hmse inka karobar chlta hai , hum nhi to yeh to sadk pe aa jaynge 2 din mai — Vinod (@VinodSh08) February 19, 2019

In fact, the comedian Kapil Sharma has returned to the show after a long time. From entertaining verbal spat to cancelling the shoots, Kapil Sharma last year courted a lot of controversies. He even left some section for his fans and celebrities disappointed for his indecent behaviour.

While interacting with the media persons regarding the same comment, Kapil Sharma said there should be a permanent solution to this problem. Sacking someone will not give a solution. People are being misled with hashtags like ‘#BoycottSidhu’ and ‘#BoycottKapilSharmaShow’. Presently, one should focus on a genuine problem. Also, the attention of the youth should not be taken away from the real issue.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More