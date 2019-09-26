Producer Gnanavel Raja has accused Kamal Haasan of not repaying the borrowed amount of Rs 10 crore with the Tamil Nadu Film Producers' Council (TFPC). According to him, Kamal borrowed the money during the release of his film Uttama Villain.

Producer KE Gnanavel Raja has filed a complaint against filmmaker Kamal Haasan for not repaying him a huge amount. The producer has accused Kamal of not paying him back Rs 10 crore, the complaint has been filed with the Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council (TFPC). As per reports, Kamal had borrowed Rs 10 crore from Raja for the film Uttama Villain and has not returned the money till now.

During the release of the film Uttama Villain, Gnanavel Raja lends Kamal Rs 10 crore because Kamal was facing some financial crunch and wanted money during the release of the movie. Kamal promised him to repay the full amount and also committed to doing a movie with the producer under KE Gnanavel Raja’s banner. However, according to Raja, Kamal has shown no interest in doing a film with him and is not ready to pay him back.

Talking about the film, Uttama Villain was released in 2015 and Tamil comedy-drama featured Kamal, K. Viswanath, K. Balachander, Jayaram, Andrea Jeremiah, Pooja Kumar, Nassar, Parvathy Thiruvothu and in the film. There were a lot of disputes between financers and producers during the release of the film. The film got positive reviews from fans as well as film critics and earned good business at the box office. Even after the success of the film, Kamal did not pay the process amount which took him to TFPC. No official statement has been made by Kamal regarding the issue.

On the work front, Kamal Hasaan is currently working on his upcoming film Indian 2, the shooting of the film has already started and it has been making headlines lately for all wrong reasons. Earlier, the film was being shot in Chennai and now the entire cast and crew will movie to Rajamundry in Andhra Pradesh for the further schedule. The film will be shot in Rajamundry Central jail.

