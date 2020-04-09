Recently the producer of the show Qubool Hai, Gul khan shared a shot from the sequence of the show which made all the actors nostalgic.

The popular show Qubool Hai is back on the small screen with it re-run. Everybody from the show is remembering about their good old days of shooting the serial. Producer Gul Khan shared how she shot some of the scenes with actors Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover. The producer posted a picture of the sequence from the show on her social media account and wrote in her caption that it took a lot of time to get this shot right.

She said as Surbhi Jyoti’s dupatta wouldn’t fall off the way she wanted it to be and on the other hand, Karan’s expressions were not coming as per the scene. She said that shooting for this sequence was very tough as when everything was going fine and sorted the flowers required in the scene had died. So all of this made Gul scream at the actors, but she also said that it was worth the effort and the result which they got was just perfect.

When Gul shared this post, Karan reposted her post and got nostalgic after checking that post out. Karan gave the caption of the post that he still remembers what Gul said to him while shooting up for that scene it was that K needs to look at Jyoti with innocence and not like he going to eat her up. Not just Gul and Grover even Surbhi was feeling alluring as their show is back on the small screen. The channel is giving the fans of the show another chance to rewatch it and know what magic they had created earlier.

