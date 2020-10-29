Jackky Bhagnani recently shared a sweet note for sister Deepshikha on social media on her birthday to acknowledge the intrinsic role she also plays in his life. Along with a nostalgic picture, he shared how words always seem inadequate when he wants to express what she means to him.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani and sister Deepshikha Deshmukh steer the heritage production house Pooja Entertainment, together. Jackky posted a sweet note for Deepshikha on social media on her birthday to acknowledge the intrinsic role she also plays in his life. Along with a nostalgic picture, he shared how words always seem inadequate when he wants to express what she means to him.

He thanked her for not just being a supportive sister but for being his friend, mother and confidant.” He added, “I just wanna say that I am extremely fortunate to have you by my side. You inspire me and leave me amazed by how you manage everything so smoothly, be it home, kids, work and everything- I am extremely proud of you! And yes I know you are mom-dad’s favourite and my favourite too. Love you to the moon and back, and I promise to make u proud and give u immense happiness always,” followed by a heart emoji.

And wishes came in to London all the way from Latur from husband Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh who penned a heartfelt note for his wife.

Not only this, her industry friends like Genelia D’Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Bhumi Pednekar, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Tanuj Garg, Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Kritika Kamra, Ravi Chandran, Sophie Chaudhary sent their wishes for the budding producer making sure she has an amazing day and year ahead.

The brother sister duo have had a busy year creatively and wrapped up the Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom, sometime back and the remake of Coolie No.1, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on this Christmas.