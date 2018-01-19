Sruthi Hariharan says that times are changing and there are amazing men in the film industry whom she has a lot of respect and regard for and can't wait to work with. "Let's not blame just those few men who ask for sexual favours. They ask because there have been women who have complied. You sure do need two hands to clap. it's 2018 now. There are a lot of new female actors in the film fraternity who are very successful without even having to face the casting couch and I am very proud of each of them. It is important to look at this as a bridge we need to destroy. The casting couch needs to die. And I believe it is only possible by women in cinema coming together to collectively say NO... No to not just the casting couch but everything which is sexist and derogatory to any woman," she stresses.

There are numerous media reports out today stating that ‘Solo’ actress Sruthi Hariharan stopped getting plum offers from the Tamil film industry after she took a producer for propositioning not just for him but for five producers. At a conclave, she opened up about the casting couch, sexism and patriarchy in the film industry when she narrated this incident. And she says that the casting couch needs to die. Speaking to Latha Srinivasan of NewsX, Sruthi Hariharan says there’s a larger picture we need to look at which is sexism in Indian cinema.

“I stand by what I said because it is true to my experience. However, it definitely does not mean that the casting couch is an unavoidable prerequisite. Furthermore, I am not even trying to scare anyone by throwing light on how bad an industry the film industry is – it certainly is not. In fact, my intent of coming out with my truth is the exact opposite. The film industry is a wonderful place to be in and personally, I would have it no other way. It creatively satisfies me, and at the same time makes me feel very blessed with the love I receive from the audience for my work. I must add that my family is very proud of all that I did and continue to do as an actor,” she reiterates.

But the actress adds that she is not the only one who went through this casting couch experience. “I know many women like me who have been victims of the casting couch. I also know women who have stood up against it and said NO. I believe that’s what is important. To take a stand and say NO… Even if it means you are going to lose that opportunity – it is okay as long as you don’t lose your integrity,” says Sruthi.

Many actresses and even actors face this in the Indian film industry especially when they are looking to make their debut and in the early days of their career. “The casting couch may get us our first opportunity, but will never help us survive. To survive, it’s only one’s talent and ability to learn and improve as a professional that’s going to help. To persevere yet never ‘ compromise’. I despise that last word there and I hope no girl hears it ever again, in the future,” she explains.

Sruthi Hariharan is not the only actress who has opened up this. Recently, Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin also spoke about why people are not willing to speak out against the casting couch and people involved as it’s their career on the line. “Eventually, it is the deeply ingrained mindset and perception of women we are fighting against. And this can’t be one person’s battle ..It’s high time, not just women, but men too hollered #TIMESUP It is high time patriarchy ended,” she ends.