Sajid Nadiadwala has said that the script of Baaghi 3 will be complete soon and only after that the lead actress will be announced. The film hit theatres on Friday, March 30 and is receiving rave reviews already, some are calling this Tiger Shroff's best work so far. The installment of the film was announced before the trailer of Baaghi 2 officially released.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 2 hit the theaters today but it looks like the producer cannot wait to launch the development of the third film. He has already started looking out for the female lead for his franchise’s third installment. According to latest reports, the producer has recently said that he will be announcing the heroine of Baaghi 3 within one month. Earlier, there were speculations about Disha Patani as well starring in the next installment alongside Tiger Shroff.

However, talking about why he announced the third installment even before the release of Baaghi 2 trailer, the producer said, “Actually, I announced it before the trailer of Baaghi 2 released to my team. I wanted to give confidence before releasing Baaghi 2 to the director and the whole acting team and I am sure that the audience will like Baaghi 2 and help us to make part three”. Moreover, Baaghi 2 is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who was also the director for the first installment of the franchise.

Talking about Baaghi 2 Ahmed Khan said that he is hopeful that the film would do well at the box office. He further added, “It’s a film which audience would love to see. It has a lot of action with a good story backing it, so I don’t think anyone will be disappointed.” Meanwhile, Baaghi 2 stars Disha Patani as the female protagonist. The film’s song, ‘O Saathi’ has been sung by Pakistani singer Atif Aslam. The film is on its way to end the month with a bang as it will go on to earn spectacularly at the box office.

