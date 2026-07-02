Project Hail Mary OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ryan Gosling’s Sci-Fi Blockbuster Online

Ryan Gosling’s critically acclaimed sci-fi drama Project Hail Mary is set to make its digital debut. On Wednesday, Prime Video announced that the film will begin streaming globally on July 3, following a successful theatrical run. Directed by the filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film is based on Andy Weir’s bestselling novel of the same name. The screenplay has been adapted by Drew Goddard, who previously collaborated with Weir on The Martian.

The film has emerged as one of the most talked-about Hollywood releases of the year, earning praise for its emotional storytelling, visual effects and Ryan Gosling’s performance.

What Is Project Hail Mary About?

The story follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), an ordinary science teacher who wakes up alone aboard a spacecraft, millions of miles away from Earth, with no memory of who he is or how he got there. As fragments of his memory slowly return, Ryland realises he has been sent on humanity’s most important mission, to solve the mystery behind a strange substance that is causing the Sun to die, threatening life on Earth.

Armed only with his scientific knowledge, determination and unconventional problem-solving skills, he races against time to prevent global extinction. However, his lonely mission takes an unexpected turn when he encounters an unlikely ally named Rocky, an alien whose friendship becomes central to both the mission and Ryland’s survival.

The Alien Character That Won Over Audiences

One of the film’s biggest highlights has been Rocky, voiced by James Ortiz. Despite lacking a conventional face or expressive eyes, the alien has become a fan favourite. Speaking to Hindustan Times before the film’s release, director Christopher Miller explained the challenge of making such an unconventional creature emotionally engaging. “He is not traditionally cute. He doesn’t have big eyes—in fact, he doesn’t have any eyes or even a face. At first glance, he looks like a pile of rocks or a spider. But the way he moves and James Ortiz’s performance make audiences fall in love with him.”

Miller added that extensive work with creature designer Neil Scanlan and the visual effects team helped transform Rocky into one of the film’s most memorable characters.

A Major Sci-Fi Success

Produced by Amy Pascal, Ryan Gosling, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Andy Weir, Rachel O’Connor and Aditya Sood, Project Hail Mary has been widely praised for balancing scientific concepts with emotional storytelling.

The film joins a growing list of big-budget Hollywood releases making their way to streaming platforms shortly after their theatrical runs, allowing a wider global audience to experience one of the year’s biggest sci-fi adventures from home.