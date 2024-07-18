Prosenjit Chatterjee Recalls Working With Aishwarya Rai In Rituparno Ghosh's 'Chokher Bali'

Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee recently opened up about his experience working with Aishwarya Rai in the 2003 film “Chokher Bali” which was directed by Rituparno Ghosh in a candid conversation with Mamarazzi. The film also featured Tota Roy Chowdhury in a significant role. In the interview, the classic actor shared his fond memories from the shoot and the camaraderie on set.

Prosenjit recalled Aishwarya’s amiable nature and her love for kachoris, a popular Bengali snack, which she often enjoyed for breakfast during the shoot. “Aishwarya was very good. She is very sweet. Abhishek [Bachchan] is one the sweetest boys I have met. I think he is very affectionate, very nice. Me and Ritu [Rituparno Ghosh] have done a lot of films, we were friends but we used to fight a lot on sets. In Bengali, we used to get mithai (sweets) and kachori in the morning on set. She used to eat all of those and say, ‘You are topmost hero, he is topmost director, why are you fighting?’”

The actor reminisced about the magical atmosphere on set and the bold scenes they shared. “Whenever we went on the set, it was like something magic happens. She was very nice. Every moment was wonderful. We had a lot of bold and emotional scenes in Chokher Bali and everything was done well because Ritu was there.”

“Chokher Bali” is an adaptation of Rabindranath Tagore’s novel of the same name. The film, set in a 19th-century Bengali household, tells the story of a widow, played by Aishwarya, who has an affair with Prosenjit’s character. The movie received critical acclaim and won three National Awards, solidifying its place in Indian cinema.

On the work fore, Chatterjee’s most recent appearance was in the Bengali film “Ajogyo” alongside Rituparna Chatterjee while Aishwarya Rai’s latest release was Mani Ratnam’s “Ponniyin Selvan II.”