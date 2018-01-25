While innumerable states in India faced turbulence before the release of the controversial movie Padmaavat. the Mumbai audience received the film with calm and composure. Hugh security was deployed in the city in order to maintain law and order. While the paid preview of the film in 3D gained 70% audience, advance tickets recorded a good 80% box office booking.

According to reports published in a national daily, DNA Deepak Devraj, Mumbai Police spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of police said, “We have taken all the security measures at the theatres, multiplexes, and malls that are screening the movie. No untoward incident has been reported during the paid preview show on Wednesday,” In order to avoid roiling milieu in the city, the Mumbai Police had detained over 150 Karni Sena workers and partisans over protests against the film.

Padmaavat, which has received much controversy from many organizations, specially Karni Sena for distorting history, Sena activists assert that the film has questioned the morals and conventions of the Rajputs. However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has approved for the film with a slew of changes. The period drama stars Deepika Padukone as Queen Padmini, Shahid Kapoor as the King Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji, who leads an invasion to try to capture the queen. A year ago, members of the Karni Sena attacked the film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and disrupted the set during filming in Rajasthan. They alleged that the film showed a romance between Queen Padmini and Khilji, which the makers have emphatically denied.