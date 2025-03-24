Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Proud Moment For Vicky Kaushal As Parliament to Hold Special Special Screening Of Chhaava, PM Modi To Attend

Proud Moment For Vicky Kaushal As Parliament to Hold Special Special Screening Of Chhaava, PM Modi To Attend

This is not the first time Parliament has hosted a film screening. In December last year, PM Modi attended a special screening of The Sabarmati Report, which is based on the 2002 Godhra train burning tragedy that led to the Gujarat riots.

Proud Moment For Vicky Kaushal As Parliament to Hold Special Special Screening Of Chhaava, PM Modi To Attend

Chhaava Screening In Parliament On March 27


A special screening of the historical film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, is set to take place in Parliament this week. The movie, which depicts the life and struggles of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be showcased at the Balayogi Auditorium.

The event is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several union ministers, and Members of Parliament (MPs).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The entire cast and crew of Chhaava, including lead actor Vicky Kaushal, who plays Sambhaji Maharaj, are likely to be present at the screening scheduled for Thursday, March 27.

PM Modi’s Endorsement of ‘Chhaava’

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Chhaava for portraying the courage and struggles of the Maratha king. While speaking at the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan on February 21, he acknowledged Maharashtra’s significant role in shaping both Marathi and Hindi cinema, stating,

“It is Maharashtra and Mumbai that have elevated Hindi cinema along with Marathi films. And these days, Chhaava is making waves.”

This is not the first time Parliament has hosted a film screening. In December last year, PM Modi attended a special screening of The Sabarmati Report, which is based on the 2002 Godhra train burning tragedy that led to the Gujarat riots.

Controversy Surrounding ‘Chhaava’ in Maharashtra

Despite its success, Chhaava has sparked controversy in Maharashtra, where it has been linked to recent communal violence in Nagpur. Some reports suggest that the film’s depiction of historical events has reignited strong emotions.

Amid the tensions, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the filmmakers, stating that the communal clashes were “premeditated” attacks meant to incite unrest.

He emphasized that Chhaava sheds light on the true history of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his resistance against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Violence in Nagpur Linked to ‘Chhaava’ Screening

The controversy escalated on Monday when violence erupted in Nagpur’s Chitnis Park area around 7:30 PM. At least 34 people were injured as clashes broke out, with stones hurled at police.

The unrest was triggered by rumors that a religious book was burned during a protest by a right-wing group demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24, Cricketer Skips IPL Match For The Big Day

Filed under

Chhaava Screening parliament of india PM Modi

Stand-up comedian Kunal K

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize
newsx

DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Ashutosh Sharma Stars As Delhi Capitals Edge Lucknow Super Giants...
A major political and his

What Is The Controversy Over Rana Sanga In Rajasthan? All You Need To Know
newsx

UAE Condemns Niger Mosque Terrorist Attack, Calls For International Cooperation Against Violence
Congress leader Priyanka

Karnataka Reservation Row: Priyanka Slams BJP For Creating Non-Issue In Parliament, Jairam Moves Privilege Motion...
newsx

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Ashutosh Sharma Stars As Delhi Capitals Edge Lucknow Super Giants In Thrilling Match

DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Ashutosh Sharma Stars As Delhi Capitals Edge Lucknow Super Giants...

What Is The Controversy Over Rana Sanga In Rajasthan? All You Need To Know

What Is The Controversy Over Rana Sanga In Rajasthan? All You Need To Know

UAE Condemns Niger Mosque Terrorist Attack, Calls For International Cooperation Against Violence

UAE Condemns Niger Mosque Terrorist Attack, Calls For International Cooperation Against Violence

Karnataka Reservation Row: Priyanka Slams BJP For Creating Non-Issue In Parliament, Jairam Moves Privilege Motion Against Nadda, Rijiju

Karnataka Reservation Row: Priyanka Slams BJP For Creating Non-Issue In Parliament, Jairam Moves Privilege Motion...

Entertainment

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

‘Jana Nayagan’: Thalapathy Vijay’s Final Film To Release On This Date

‘Jana Nayagan’: Thalapathy Vijay’s Final Film To Release On This Date

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24, Cricketer Skips IPL Match For The Big Day

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24, Cricketer Skips

How Did Prateik Babbar’s Mother Smita Patil Die? Here’s What Really Happened With Timeless Icon Of Indian Cinema

How Did Prateik Babbar’s Mother Smita Patil Die? Here’s What Really Happened With Timeless Icon

Lifestyle

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International