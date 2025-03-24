Proud Moment For Vicky Kaushal As Parliament to Hold Special Special Screening Of Chhaava, PM Modi To Attend

This is not the first time Parliament has hosted a film screening. In December last year, PM Modi attended a special screening of The Sabarmati Report, which is based on the 2002 Godhra train burning tragedy that led to the Gujarat riots.

A special screening of the historical film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, is set to take place in Parliament this week. The movie, which depicts the life and struggles of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be showcased at the Balayogi Auditorium.

The event is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several union ministers, and Members of Parliament (MPs).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The entire cast and crew of Chhaava, including lead actor Vicky Kaushal, who plays Sambhaji Maharaj, are likely to be present at the screening scheduled for Thursday, March 27.

A historic honour!

It is a great moment of pride as Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji applauds Chhaava and honours Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s sacrifice and legacy. Advertisement · Scroll to continue This moment fills us with immense gratitude. @MaddockFilms, #DineshVijan, @Laxman10072,… pic.twitter.com/ROTBjndnPH — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) February 21, 2025

PM Modi’s Endorsement of ‘Chhaava’

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Chhaava for portraying the courage and struggles of the Maratha king. While speaking at the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan on February 21, he acknowledged Maharashtra’s significant role in shaping both Marathi and Hindi cinema, stating,

“It is Maharashtra and Mumbai that have elevated Hindi cinema along with Marathi films. And these days, Chhaava is making waves.”

This is not the first time Parliament has hosted a film screening. In December last year, PM Modi attended a special screening of The Sabarmati Report, which is based on the 2002 Godhra train burning tragedy that led to the Gujarat riots.

Controversy Surrounding ‘Chhaava’ in Maharashtra

Despite its success, Chhaava has sparked controversy in Maharashtra, where it has been linked to recent communal violence in Nagpur. Some reports suggest that the film’s depiction of historical events has reignited strong emotions.

Amid the tensions, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the filmmakers, stating that the communal clashes were “premeditated” attacks meant to incite unrest.

He emphasized that Chhaava sheds light on the true history of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his resistance against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Violence in Nagpur Linked to ‘Chhaava’ Screening

The controversy escalated on Monday when violence erupted in Nagpur’s Chitnis Park area around 7:30 PM. At least 34 people were injured as clashes broke out, with stones hurled at police.

The unrest was triggered by rumors that a religious book was burned during a protest by a right-wing group demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24, Cricketer Skips IPL Match For The Big Day