Actor R Madhava's son Vedaant has made not just the actor but the entire country proud as he has won a bronze medal for India at the Thailand Age Group Swimming Championship 2018. The actor shared his son's achievement on his official Instagram account and thanked his fans for their blessings.

Actor R Madhavan, who was last seen in Amazon Prime’s super-hit show Breathe, is gleaming with joy and pride as his son 12-year-son Vedaant has won a bronze medal for India at the Thailand Age Group Swimming Championship 2018. Expressing his excitement on his official Instagram account, R Madhavan shared an adorable photo of his son holding his coveted medal along with a certificate of participation. “Proud moment for Sarita and I as Vedaant wins his first medal for India in an international swimming meet in Thailand today. Thank you for all your blessings,” he captioned.

Speaking about Vedaant, the actor had earlier told TOI that he wants his son to build his own individuality without the attractions and temptation of the actor’s profession. “He should develop his individuality sans the attractions and temptations of my profession. Sarita and I want to inculcate in him middle-class values and ideals that have stood us in good stead and kept us grounded,” Madhavan said. The actor tied the knot with his wife Sarita in 1999, even before he made his entry in the Indian film industry. In 2005, the duo welcomed their son into their lives.

On the work front, R Madhavan had been roped in to essay the role of a villain in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan but he has turned down the offer due to his shoulder injury. Sharing the news with his fans, Madhavan had earlier tweeted, “Hey folks .. So I am a huge crazy fan of Rohit Shetty and his films. As is my son. It breaks both our hearts that I’m not able to be a part of this film because of my injury. I’m well on my way to recovery but this is a huge opportunity and excitement lost.”

