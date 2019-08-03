Saaho's songs Psycho Saiyaan, Enni Soni starring shraddha Kapoor, Prabhas is doing great on Youtube and has garnered millions of views. Check out the songs from the movie here.

Saaho song release: Two songs of Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas’ upcoming film Saaho have created a buzz on the internet. Both the songs, Psycho Saiyaan and Enni Soni, have garnered millions of views and thousands of fans have given thumbs up to the songs. The big-budget film will be released in multi-languages and its songs have been released in Hindi, Malayam, Tamil, and Telugu. The film is scheduled to be released on August 30, 2019. The music of the film is already a hit and its all songs are been praised by the audience.

Psycho Saiyaan’s Hindi version was released on July 8, 2019, and till the date, it has been viewed by more than 53 million people. While Enni Soni, which was released on August 2, in Hindi has caught eye-balls of over 19 million netizens.

The music is given by Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, and Ghibran. The lyrics are written by Tanishk Bagchi in Hindi, Vinayak Sasikumar in Malayalam, Madhan Karky in Tamil, Sreejo, and Krishna in Telugu.

Earlier, the great music trio, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, were supposed to compose the music for Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas’ next but things did not go good and they left in between, after which, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, and Ghibran got the opportunity.

Film’s teaser was watched by more than 80 million people on youtube including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and other regional languages. The film is loaded with action, drama, and thrill.

Here are film Saaho’s songs Psycho Saiyaan, Enni Soni from Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas’ upcoming film in 4 different languages:

Hindi

Psyhco Saiyaan

Enni Soni

Malayalam

Pyscho Saiyaan:

Ekaantha thaarame:

Tamil

Kadhal Pyscho:

Mazhaiyum Theeyum:

Telugu

Psycho Saiyaan:

Ye Chota Nuvvunna:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App