Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma announced their wedding plan. The date for their marriage is not anounced yet. For more info, check the story.

Puja Bnaerjee and Kunal Verma are one of the most adorable couples of the television world and a couple goals for their fans. Puja and Kunal started dating while doing a daily television series Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajana.

After 9 years of their relationship, the two of them parted their ways. They couldn’t stay away from each other and came back together again and stronger. The couple took their relationship to another level the time they got engaged to each other in 2017.

Their fans have been waiting to them both together since their engagement and the right time has come. The couple finally announced that its time to live together forever and its time for her to become a wife now. Everyone around in the television world and the fans are happy for them and eagerly waiting for the date of he wedding as the date has not been announced yet.

Also Read: Happy Holi Hindi wishes images, messages, greetings, Quotes: Best Happy Holi 2020 Whatsapp status, SMS, Wallpapers, Gif to wish Family, Friends and Relatives Happy Holi Hindi wishes images, messages, greetings, Quotes: Best Happy Holi 2020 Whatsapp status, SMS, Wallpapers, Gif to wish Family, Friends and Relatives

Puja took to Instagram on Women’s Day and announced this good news where she posted a picture with Kunal and mentioned that she wants to be a wife now and its time to be together forever.

Also Read: Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer review: Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor starrer is about a mysterious run that lacks logic

Puja Bnaerjee and Kunal Verma worked together in Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna where Puja played Vrinda and Kunal Verma played Yugandhar. On the set of this daily soap, both of them fell in love with each other and started dating. They definitely faced a hard time together in their relationship but they came up very strongly together.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App