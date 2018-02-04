Amid the confusion over the title with Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Veerey Di Wedding, the filmmakers of Veerey Ki Wedding have decided to prepone the release date of their film. Starring Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, the film is now slated for a box office clash with Anushka Sharma starrer Pari on March 2nd, 2018.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s upcoming film Veerey Ki Wedding, not to be confused with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor starrer Veerey Di Wedding, has been preponed from March 9th to March 2nd to fit the Holi weekend. The film will be battling it out for audiences with Anushka Sharma starrer horror film Pari at the box office. Film analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his official Twitter handle and tweeted, “#VeereyKiWedding release date changed.. Was slated for release on 9 March 2018… Will release one week earlier now: 2 March 2018… Stars Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Jimmy Sheirgill… Ashuu Trikha directs.”

Earlier, John Abraham and Diana Penty starrer Parmanu was also slated for a theatrical release on March 2nd, but had to reschedule the release date to April to avoid a box office clash. Clarifying the confusion over the title ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’, Pulkit Samrat said in a statement, “There were five Bhagat Singh films, which released together. They had a similar plot as well. Here, only the title is similar. The makers had the title already and then the other one got announced… Both are different films.” Helmed by Ashu Trikha, the film will witness Pulkit romancing Kriti while Jimmy Shergill will essay the role of his bachelor brother.

The filmmakers of the film had released the official trailer of the film last week that has been garnering positive reviews so far. The trailer follows a typical Bollywood love story and takes the viewers on a comedic ride where Veer Arora (Pulkit Samrat), the most eligible bachelor, is seen trying his best to convince Kriti Kharbanda and then her father to give his consent for their marriage while his brother Jimmy impresses us with his comedic timing.