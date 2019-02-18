Since the Pulwana Attack happened in Kashmir, many Bollywood celebrities took up their responsibilities to donate and support the families of the soldiers who lost their lives for their nation. Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Salman khan donated some amounts whereas cricketer Virender Sehwag took up the responsibility for the education of the soldiers' kids.

This time, Bollywood celebrities and actors are setting the example in the society by creating an urge to help the families of the soldiers who lost their in the terror attack of Pulwama, Kashmir. As per reports, Akshay Kumar has promised to donate Rs 5 crore in this initiative through the fundraising technique Bharat Ke Veer, by Union Ministry of Home Affairs. It is just not that, the Khiladi 420 actor has also been encouraging his Twitter family of 30 million followers as well to take part in this initiative. He tweeted persuading the fans that there is no better way to help them and be a part of their damage, by becoming their support system in every possible way. He further said that Bharat Ke Veer funds are the only official way to contribute to this initiative.

Not only Akshay Kumar, but Bollywood Big B Amitabh Bachchan also came to donate Rs 5 lakh to the various families of the soldiers. Badshah, also took apart and contributed Rs 3 lakh to CRPF Wives Welfare Association fund and shared an Instagram post, urging the people to donate. Virender Sehwag, former cricketer decided to contribute by taking up the responsibility of the education of the kids of the soldiers who lost their lives for the countries name. Bollywood Dabangg Salman Khan has also promised to donate an unspecified amount.

