The Pulwama terror attack, which took place on February 14 last week, has caused immense mourning in the nation. The All Inda Cine Workers Association (AICWA) announced a blanket ban on the Pakistani actors and artists working in the Indian film industry and has also added a clause to the ban prohibiting any organisation to work with them either.

In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack which costed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans, the All India Cine Workers Association has announced a blanket ban on the Pakistani artistes and actors working in the Indian film industry. The statement signed by AICWA general secretary Ronak Suresh Jain stated that strong action will be taken and the ban will be imposed on those organisations as well who will insist on working with Pakistani artists.

The subject of the notice read Pakistani artists banned in the film industry. It went on to read that AICWA strongly condemns the brutal terrorist attack on our soldiers at Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. It shared heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and stated that it will stand with the nation in confronting such terror and inhumanity.

All India Cine Workers Association announce a total ban on Pakistani actors and artists working in the film industry. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/QpSMUg9r8b — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019

The notice stated that AICWA officially announces a total ban on Pakistani actors working in the film industry and that if any organisation insists on working with them will be banned and strong action will be taken against them. The notice ended with the statement that read Nation comes first and we stand with our nation.

The recent deadly terror attack in Pulwama has left the entire nation in shock. The encounter took place on February 14 and costed us the life of about 40 CRPF personnel and left many injured after a suicide bomber rammed a car loaded with explosives into the army convoy in the Awantipora town of Pulwama district.

