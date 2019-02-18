Soon after Navjot Singh Sidhu's remark on Pulwama terror attack went viral, actor Anupam Kher slammed the former cricketer and expressed his anger with a tweet. Sidhu's comment has immensely criticised and is receiving backlash by Twitterati condemning his remarks as insensitive.

The former cricketer, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was earlier a part of Kapil Sharma’s TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show, made a statement on the recent Pulwama terror attack that was immensely criticised by people. He said that the nation or any individual should not be held responsible for a handful of people and that he condemns violence but those who are behind the attack should be punished. Soon after Sidhu’s remark garnered limelight, veteran actor Anupam Kher took to his official Twitter handle to express is anger and tweeted that when you talk too much, it can lead to you talk rubbish.

The recent devastating terror attack in Pulwama has left the entire nation in shock. The unfortunate occurrence of events that took place on February 14 cost us the life of about 40 CRPF personnel and many were injured after a suicide bomber banged a car into the army convoy in the Awantipora town of Pulwama district. The attack is being considered one of the most disturbing terrorist attacks in Kashmir in the last two decades.

After the brutal massacre that took place in Pulwama last week took the town with heartbreak, many celebrities shared their condolences and many of them gave donations to the families of the martyrs in need.

