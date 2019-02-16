Pulwama terror attack: Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya along with husband Vivek Dahiya took to their official Instagram handles to condemn the heinous attack that killed over 44 CRPF soldiers on February 14 in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. With an emotional message, Divyanka on her photo-sharing app, paid tribute to the martyrs.

Pulwama terror attack: Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her official Instagram handle to pay tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives on February 14, when the entire country was celebrating the day of love with their near ones. The lady shared a photo which states our martyrs are heroes. Now let’s make them immortal. She captioned the post as Indians aren’t terrorised but revolutionised. Talking about fear, she added to her post that no bombs can blow up the spirit of patriotism in Indians.

The disheartening Instagram post of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya concluded with, “I hope and pray that our citizens, government, soldiers and international forces come together to crush this.” If you missed the latest post of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor that has garnered over 90k likes on photo-sharing app with fanbase condemning the attack that killed over 44 CRPF soldiers, take a sneak peek to it here:

Qayamat Ki Raat actor Vivek Dahiya too took to his official Instagram handle to express his grief. His post stated that his heart goes out for the CRPF jawans of the beloved country and their families who lost their lives as martyrs to save the families. Talking about terrorism and how it has become a virus, Vivek in the caption wrote that he wishes that the lives lost rest in peace and reach out to the families affected as it’s not easy to lose a loved one.

