Pulwama terror attack: Legendary actress Shabana Azmi and husband Javed Akhtar on Friday i.e. February 15, confirmed that they will attend the Kaifi Azmi’s birth centenary celebrations in Karachi in the wake of the deadly attack claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed. This is how tweeple reacted to Shabana and Akhtar's decision of not attending the event.

Legendary actress Shabana Azmi on Friday i.e. February 15, was noted saying that she and her husband, Javed Akhtar who is famously known as the lyricist and writer in Bollywood, have decided to cancel their trip to Pakistan for Kaifi Azmi’s birth centenary celebrations in Karachi due to Pulwama terror attack. The Karachi Arts Council invited the veteran couple for a two-day event but in the wake of the deadly act claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber due to which over 44 CRPF men lost their lives, they will not attend the Karachi event.

Shabana Azmi took to her official Twitter account and wrote that she and Javed were looking forward to being a part of Kaifi’s Centenary celebrations. She appreciated the host of the event for cancelling the event at the nth hour due to Pulwama attack. Talking about the entire deadly attack that took place on February 14, Azmi in her tweet said that she is filled with pain and grief. Emotional and feeling weakened by the act, she further added by saying that the country needs to call halts to the cultural exchange between India and Pakistan.

I am filled with pain and grief and all else ..by the dastardly #Pulwama attack . For the 1st time in all these years I feel weakened in my belief that people to people contact can force the Establishment to do the right thing.We will need to call halt to cultural exchange — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 15, 2019

https://twitter.com/AzmiShabana/status/1096368040260788224′

But lets not lose sight of d fact dat there is a difference between d Pakistani Establishment n d people of Pakistan n vice versa. On both sides of d border stand sisters n brothers divided by circumstances with which they had nothing 2 do.

Read in continuity of previous tweets — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 15, 2019

Will there be no let to these heinous attacks?These mindless killings.this utter disregard for human lives?Extremely shocking news coming from Pulwama.I strongly condemn the worst terror attack on CRPF convoy and stand united with the grieving families — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 14, 2019

Akhtar, who has a special connection with CRPF as he penned down the CRPF anthem in 2014, expressed condolence to the families.

Kranchi art council had invited. Shabana and me for a two day lit conference about Kaifi Azmi and his poetry . We have cancelled that . In 1965 during the indo Pak war Kaifi saheb had written a poem . “ AUR PHIR KRISHAN NE ARJUN SE KAHA “ — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 15, 2019

I have a special relation with CRPF. I have written Their anthem Before putting the pen to paper I met a number of CRPF officers n what ever I learned my respect admiration and love for these braves increased by many a fold Today I share the grief of the dear ones of the martyrs — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 14, 2019

After the couple announced the decision of attending the Karachi event, this is how tweeple reacted:

SUrely a tough time for #javedakhtar and #ShabanaAzmi to prove their patriotism everytime India does some self infliction to blame Pakistan — Grey! Toxic (@soulnobody) February 15, 2019

Pulwama is not an isolated incident. Time and again this terrorist nation has sponsored and supported terrorism in our nation. #ShabanaAzmi #javedakhtar if you two have any patriotism, any integrity, don’t just boycott them, raise your voice against them. — Nivedita Singh (@nivesingh) February 15, 2019

Where is #javedakhtar Any tweet from him?? — Risky Sin (@risky_sin) February 15, 2019

@Javedakhtarjadu & @AzmiShabana turn down Pak invite to appear for a programme on poet Kaifi Azmi. #PulwamaTerrorAttack — Sreyashi Dey (@SreyashiDey) February 15, 2019

Bollywood actors like Farhan Akhtar, Diya Mirza, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Ranganathan Madhavan, Shraddha too reacted to the heinous attack on their Twitter accounts.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More