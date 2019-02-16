Legendary actress Shabana Azmi on Friday i.e. February 15, was noted saying that she and her husband, Javed Akhtar who is famously known as the lyricist and writer in Bollywood, have decided to cancel their trip to Pakistan for Kaifi Azmi’s birth centenary celebrations in Karachi due to Pulwama terror attack. The Karachi Arts Council invited the veteran couple for a two-day event but in the wake of the deadly act claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber due to which over 44 CRPF men lost their lives, they will not attend the Karachi event.
Shabana Azmi took to her official Twitter account and wrote that she and Javed were looking forward to being a part of Kaifi’s Centenary celebrations. She appreciated the host of the event for cancelling the event at the nth hour due to Pulwama attack. Talking about the entire deadly attack that took place on February 14, Azmi in her tweet said that she is filled with pain and grief. Emotional and feeling weakened by the act, she further added by saying that the country needs to call halts to the cultural exchange between India and Pakistan.
Akhtar, who has a special connection with CRPF as he penned down the CRPF anthem in 2014, expressed condolence to the families.
After the couple announced the decision of attending the Karachi event, this is how tweeple reacted:
Bollywood actors like Farhan Akhtar, Diya Mirza, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Ranganathan Madhavan, Shraddha too reacted to the heinous attack on their Twitter accounts.
