Pulwama Terror Attack: The handsome hunk of Television Kushal Tandon is currently on a roll for a musical short film based on Pulwama Terror Attack.

Pulwama Terror Attack: After the deadly terror attack which came as a sudden blow for the nation, that took place in Jammu and Kashmir wherein a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber plunge an explosive vehicle into a Central Reserve Police Force bus in the Pulwama district, after the incident the Bollywood and television actors took to social media to condemn the attack. Celebrities like Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan to Surbhi Chandna, and many more expressed their agony for the attack.

Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon is currently on the roll. The handsome hunk has two web series in his bag named Bebaki nad Unblock releasing next month. Apart from these web series Kushal Tandon will also be seen giving his role in a special music video directed and produced in such a way that will look not less than a musical short film. The projects have risen a lot of zest in the actor and Kushal for the first time will be seen in an army officer’s look.

Kushal Tandon raised limelight after entering Bigg Boss season 7 and getting into a serious relationship with Gauhar Khan (actress), after which he was seen in various projects. Kushal not only has been admiring the project but also will be seen performing the stunt by himself. The song has been shot at the beautiful location of Goa and is produced by Monkeys at Work Pvt Ltd.

Meanwhile, sharing the post on Instagram Kushal captioned that for him fire is not less than his best friend, he is habitual for having horrifying experience with fire. He exclaims about his past experience, where the actor at the set of Beyhadh also witnesses an accident as the set they were shooting on caught fire but being quite spontaneous, Kushal saved himself as well as his co-star Jennifer Winget from the mishappening.

