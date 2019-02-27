Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar recently announced that in order to help the Indian soldiers, she will contribute Rs 1 crore on April 24. This date was particularly chosen as it is her father Master Dinanath Mangeshkar's death anniversary.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has recently announced that she will hand over Rs 1 crore to Indian Army on April 24. This date has been chosen as it is Lata’s father Master Dinanath Mangeshkar’s death anniversary. This announcement was done with reference to Pulwama Attack in which 49 Indian soldiers died. While having a conversation with a media portal, the singer said that the whole industry came together to help these soldiers and their families to recover from the losses.

Talking widely, till now many Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and Salman Khan have donated funds. While Akshay Kumar donated the amount of Rs 5 crore through initiative raised by Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Bharat Ke Veer. The actor also took to his Twitter handle to urge his Twitter family of 30 million followers to come together and help the Indian soldiers. One of the spokespeople confirmed that Amitabh Bachchan will also contribute Rs 5 lakh to every soldier’s family. Music artist Badshah also promised to donate Rs 3 lakh through CRPF Wives Welfare Association fund. Cricketer Virender Sehwag took responsibility for the education of the children of the soldiers who lost their life. Boxer Vijender Singh donated his whole month’s salary for the martyrs of Pulwama Attack and urged everyone on Twitter to support the soldiers.

