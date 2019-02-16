Nazar actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas who is currently seen as essaying the role of Dayan in the Star Plus show, took to her official Instagram handle to pay tribute to the CRPF men who lost their lives on February 14 after being attacked by Jaish-e-Muhammad claimed group in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas took to her official Instagram handle to react to the heinous attack. The lady who is known for her sultry dance moves in Bhojpuri industry shared a black coloured photo in order to mourn the death of 44 CRPF jawans who lost their lives after being attacked by Jaish-e- Muhammad on February 14 when the entire world was celebrating the day of love. The lady just like all the other actors in the industry was disheartened and sad to hear the news. Her Instagram post saluting the soldiers garnered over 8k likes so far.

Talking about other Bhojpuri actors, Chotki Thakurayin actress Rani Chatterjee too took to her official Instagram handle to react to the deadly attack by sharing a series of videos on social media. Emotionally choked and shocked about the act, Chatterjee in the clip was noted saying that she wants to see what actions the government who is busy gearing up for the elects, will take keeping the political agenda aside. Well, her videos were watched by 4k people who came in support of the actor on the comment section.

Take a look at the photo shared by Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and the videos posted by Rani Chatterjee, here:

Nirahua Hindustani 3 actors Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua shared photos on a social media platform. Apart from them, Poonam Dubey, Akshara Singh and Nidhi Jha expressed their condolences.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More