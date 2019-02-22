Pulwama terror attack: Films like Notebook and Kabir Singh will not be released in Pakistan as a mark of resistance post the Pulwama terror attack. The decision was confirmed by Film producer Murad Khetani. The film producer has also revealed that Sooraj Pancholi's film Satellite Shankar will not be released in Pakistan.

In the wake of Pulwama attacks in Kashmir, Upcoming Bollywood films like Notebook and Kabir Singh will not be released in Pakistan. Film producer Murad Khetani has issued a statement on Thursday stating that they have decided not to release their upcoming film Notebook starring Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal in the neighbouring country. With this, they have also decided to withhold the release of upcoming films like Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani as well as Sooraj Pancholi’s film Satellite Shankar in Pakistan.

Along with Notebook, Kabir Singh and Satellite Shankar, Bollywood films like Ali Zafar’s Milan Talkies, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit’s Total Dhamaal, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s Badla and Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra’s Kesari will also not release in Pakistan.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar and produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Notebook marks the Bollywood debut of Pranutan Bahl who is the granddaughter of veteran actor Nutan and Zaheer Iqbal. The trailer of the film is all set to release today while the film will release on March 29.

Speaking about Kabir Singh, the film is the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Helmed by Sandeep Vanga and bankrolled by Cine1 Studios and T-Series, the film is slated for a theatrical release ion June 21, 2019. On February 14, a suicide bomber barged an SUV full of explosives in a convoy of vehicles carrying CRPS jawans in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir. About 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives in the attack.

