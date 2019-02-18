The literary and arts community of Pakistan has expressed their displeasure over Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's cancellation of the Karachi visit due to the Pulwama terror attack. Azmi and her husband are extremely disturbed with the Pulwama attack and that urged them to cancel their Karachi visit as a way of criticism.

The literary and arts community of Pakistan has expressed their displeasure over Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar’s cancellation of the Karachi visit due to the Pulwama terror attack. A well-known film critic, Omair Alavi stated that Shabana and Akhtar had always been progressive and had always spoken in favour of bettering Indo-Pak relations, so their reaction to the Pulwama incident has come to them as a surprise. The arts council of Pakistan said on Saturday that it regretted the decision of the duo. Meanwhile, the president of the arts council also expressed his regrets over Akhtar’s comments and stated that his remarks did not seem appropriate for a literary person.

Shabana Azmi said on Friday that she and Javed have decided not to attend Kaifi Azmi’s birthday celebrations in Karachi. The couple who was invited to Pakistan by the Karachi arts council for a two-day event has decided not to be a part of their celebration in the time of mourning over Pulwama attack. After the attack, Azmi said that she felt weakened in her belief that people-to-people contact could force the establishment to do the right thing.

The Arts Council president expressed his sadness that Azmi had lost hope. He said that artists and people who are regarded for their literary and artistic contribution are the ones who give hope to people and they never disappoint them but Shabana seems quite disappointed.

The Arts Council has organised a conference on February 23 and 24 to mark the 100th birth anniversary of poet Kaifi Azmim, which will be attended by poets and literary personalities from Pakistan and other parts of the world. Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar had earlier this month confirmed their visit to the city to attend the two-day event but cancelled on their plan after the Pulwama attack.

But lets not lose sight of d fact dat there is a difference between d Pakistani Establishment n d people of Pakistan n vice versa. On both sides of d border stand sisters n brothers divided by circumstances with which they had nothing 2 do.

Read in continuity of previous tweets — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 15, 2019

#Pulwama attack There is no way we can carry on with cultural exchanges between India and Pakistan even as our martyrs are laying down their lives for us. I stand in solidarity with the grieving families. — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 15, 2019

I am filled with pain and grief and all else ..by the dastardly #Pulwama attack . For the 1st time in all these years I feel weakened in my belief that people to people contact can force the Establishment to do the right thing.We will need to call halt to cultural exchange — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 15, 2019

Kranchi art council had invited. Shabana and me for a two day lit conference about Kaifi Azmi and his poetry . We have cancelled that . In 1965 during the indo Pak war Kaifi saheb had written a poem . “ AUR PHIR KRISHAN NE ARJUN SE KAHA “ — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 15, 2019

I have a special relation with CRPF. I have written Their anthem Before putting the pen to paper I met a number of CRPF officers n what ever I learned my respect admiration and love for these braves increased by many a fold Today I share the grief of the dear ones of the martyrs — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 14, 2019

