Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee took to her official Instagram handle to mourn the deadly Pulwama terror attack that took place yesterday i.e. February 14 in Awantipura area of Jammu and Kashmir where 78 vehicles carrying 2,574 CRPF personnel were attacked by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists. Apart from Rani Chatterjee, Poonam Dubey, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Aamrapali Dubey too condemned the incident.

The entire nation is mourning the deadly attack that took place in Pulwama yesterday i.e. February 14, where over 44 CRPF men lost their lives. Bollywood celebs, television and Bhojpuri actors expressed condolences to the families of jawans. Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee took to her official Instagram handle to condemn the deadly attack that took place in Awantipura area of Jammu and Kashmir where 78 vehicles carrying 2,574 CRPF personnel were attacked by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists. In a series of videos shared by Rani Chatterjee, she is seen talking about the terrorist attack. Talking about politics, she was noted saying that she is very disappointed with the act that has been taking place in the country where the jawans of our nation get killed just to protect us. Sad about the entire incident Emotional Rani Chatterjee awaits what the government will do regarding the Pulwama terror attack.

If you missed watching Rani Chatterjee’s latest Instagram post, take a look at the video here:

Apart from Chotki Thakurayin actor, Poonam Dubey, Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Monalisa too took to their accounts to condemn the act. Talking about the Indian television stars, Gaurav Chopra stated that can these merciless killings of fellow humans be stopped. Not just him, Surveen Chawla, Ronit Bose Roy, Ali Asgar, Karanvir Bohra expressed condolences.

